A Riverside High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps member sounds off prior to beginning a performance in the color guard event at the West Virginia state JROTC drill competition held at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. The competition, held Jan. 28, 2017, brought JROTC drill teams from across the state to compete in events such as armed platoon and solo exhibition to crown the state drill team champion. Riverside High School won the overall state championship at this year’s competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

