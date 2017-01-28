A Riverside High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps member sounds off prior to beginning a performance in the color guard event at the West Virginia state JROTC drill competition held at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. The competition, held Jan. 28, 2017, brought JROTC drill teams from across the state to compete in events such as armed platoon and solo exhibition to crown the state drill team champion. Riverside High School won the overall state championship at this year’s competition. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 16:21
|Photo ID:
|3144228
|VIRIN:
|170128-Z-LQ742-087
|Resolution:
|4048x3423
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, West Virginia State JROTC drill competition [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
130th Airlift Wing plays host to West Virginia State JROTC drill competition
LEAVE A COMMENT