West Virginia State JROTC drill competition

Ryan Warner, a sophomore from St. Albans High School, practices his rifle throw prior to performing in the West Virginia State Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Drill Competition held at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. The competition, held Jan. 28, 2017, brought JROTC drill teams from across the state to compete in events such as armed platoon and solo exhibition to crown the state drill team champion. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

