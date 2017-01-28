(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    West Virginia State JROTC drill competition [Image 5 of 5]

    West Virginia State JROTC drill competition

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Philip Meeks assigned to the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron speaks with Pikeview High School student Chris Phillips at the West Virginia state Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps drill competition held Jan. 28, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. The JROTC drill competition tested area high school students competing for the state title in events such as armed platoon exhibition, armed solo exhibition and overall drill team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 16:21
    Photo ID: 3144221
    VIRIN: 170128-Z-LQ742-034
    Resolution: 4266x2725
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia State JROTC drill competition [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    130th Airlift Wing plays host to West Virginia State JROTC drill competition

    JROTC
    West Virginia
    130
    130th Airlift Wing

