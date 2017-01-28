Staff Sgt. Philip Meeks assigned to the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron speaks with Pikeview High School student Chris Phillips at the West Virginia state Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps drill competition held Jan. 28, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. The JROTC drill competition tested area high school students competing for the state title in events such as armed platoon exhibition, armed solo exhibition and overall drill team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 16:21 Photo ID: 3144221 VIRIN: 170128-Z-LQ742-034 Resolution: 4266x2725 Size: 2.58 MB Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Virginia State JROTC drill competition [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.