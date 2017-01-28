Staff Sgt. Philip Meeks assigned to the 130th Civil Engineering Squadron speaks with Pikeview High School student Chris Phillips at the West Virginia state Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps drill competition held Jan. 28, 2017 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, W.Va. The JROTC drill competition tested area high school students competing for the state title in events such as armed platoon exhibition, armed solo exhibition and overall drill team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 16:21
|Photo ID:
|3144221
|VIRIN:
|170128-Z-LQ742-034
|Resolution:
|4266x2725
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, West Virginia State JROTC drill competition [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
130th Airlift Wing plays host to West Virginia State JROTC drill competition
