    CP-17 in Guatemala [Image 5 of 18]

    CP-17 in Guatemala

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA, GUATEMALA

    02.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170202-N-YM856-452 (Feb. 3, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band perform for host nation residents during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 13:35
    Photo ID: 3143954
    VIRIN: 170203-N-YM856-452
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA, GT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP-17 in Guatemala [Image 1 of 18], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

