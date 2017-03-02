Army Capt. Amanda Jeffries of Raleigh, N.C., assigned to Public Health Activity- Fort Belvoir, dover Branch Verterinary Service, performs a sterilzation procedure to pets belonging to host nationals at the Continuing Promise (CP-17) verterinarian site in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni
This work, CP-17 in Guatemala [Image 1 of 18], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
