170202-N-YM856-145 (Feb. 3, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala Cmdr. Ellen Argo, a native of Stadford, Va., and nurse practitioner assigned to Naval Health Clinic Quantico, Va., examines a host nation patient during a wellness check at a medical site in support of Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)
Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 13:35
Photo ID:
|3143949
VIRIN:
|170203-N-YM856-145
Resolution:
|4928x3280
Size:
|681.8 KB
Location:
|PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA, GT
This work, CP-17 in Guatemala [Image 1 of 18], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
