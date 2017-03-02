CP-17 in Guatemala

170202-N-YM856-064 (Feb. 3, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dillon McDonough, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., assigned to Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Fla., places a registration band on a host nation patient at a medical site during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

