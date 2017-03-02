CP-17 in Guatemala

Army Capt. Erin Stien (right), of Macomb, Il., assigned to Public Health Activity - Fort Gordon Redstone Section Veterinary Service, and Army Sgt. Patric Berry of Columbus, Ga, assigned to Public Health Activities-Fort Gordon, Pensacola, administers pryrantel, a broad spectrum dewormer to pets belonging to the host nationals at the Continuing Promise (CP-17) verterinarian site in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni

Date Taken: 02.03.2017
Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT