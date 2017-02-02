CP-17 in Guatemala

170202-N-WZ792-109 (Feb. 2, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Angel Martinez, a native of Stockton, Calif., attached to Naval Air Station Pensacola Branch Clinic, Fla., conducts an eye exam at the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) medical site in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

