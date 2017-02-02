(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CP-17 in Guatemala [Image 2 of 29]

    CP-17 in Guatemala

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class shamira purifoy 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170202-N-WZ792-109 (Feb. 2, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Angel Martinez, a native of Stockton, Calif., attached to Naval Air Station Pensacola Branch Clinic, Fla., conducts an eye exam at the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) medical site in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 12:53
    Photo ID: 3143912
    VIRIN: 170202-N-WZ792-109
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP-17 in Guatemala [Image 1 of 29], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    medical
    optometry
    veterinary
    U.S. Marine Corps
    NAS Jacksonville
    NAS Pensacola
    Navy Medicine
    CTF 48
    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command
    Combat Camera
    U.S. Army
    dental
    Continuing Promise
    CBMU-202
    CP
    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 40
    Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 202
    ECC
    Spearhead
    USNS Spearhead (T-EPF 1)
    USNAVSO/FOURTHFLT
    T-EPF 1
    CP17
    Continuing Promise 2017
    Capt. Errin Armstrong
    Mission Commander for Continuing Promise 2017
    U.S. Navy U.S. 4th Fleet
    NAS Portsmouth
    Walter Reed National Hospital
    EHO
    Navy Office of Global Health

