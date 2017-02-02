170202-N-YM856-072 (Feb. 2, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala - Army Capt. Amanda Jefferies, a native of Raleigh, N.C., and veterinarian assigned to Army Public Health Activity Fort Belvoir, Va., participates in a professional knowledge exchange on public health in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittney Cannady/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 12:53
|Photo ID:
|3143901
|VIRIN:
|170202-N-YM856-072
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|832.91 KB
|Location:
|PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA, GT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CP-17 in Guatemala [Image 1 of 29], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
