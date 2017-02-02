170202-N-YL073-261 (Feb. 2, 2017) PUERTO BARRIOS - Cmdr. Christopher Crecelius (right), a native of Sequim, Wash., attached to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md, and Lt. Farid Hamidzadeh, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., attached to Naval Hospital Fort.Lauderdale, Fla., preform dental work on a host-nation patient at the Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) medical site in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

Date Taken: 02.02.2017
Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT
This work, Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 29], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.