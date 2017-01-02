CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Bartallah

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and XVIII Airborne Corps, reenlists Paratroopers of the 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, near Bartallah, Iraq, Feb. 1, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, enables their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Loni Ayers)

