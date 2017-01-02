(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Bartallah [Image 8 of 8]

    CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Bartallah

    BARTALLAH, IRAQ

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Maj. Loni Ayers 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers of the 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, wait to meet U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and XVIII Airborne Corps, near Bartallah, Iraq, Feb. 1, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, enables their Iraqi Security Force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Loni Ayers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 11:06
    Photo ID: 3143813
    VIRIN: 170201-A-DP764-003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.27 MB
    Location: BARTALLAH, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF Commander visits Falcons in Bartallah [Image 1 of 8], by MAJ Loni Ayers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

