U.S. Air Force Second Lt. Briana Gent, the distinguished visitor flight officer with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing protocol office, target lower body muscular fitness at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 2, 2017. Gent continually builds strength in physical discipline and mental resiliency through setting and achieving fitness goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 09:13
|Photo ID:
|3143775
|VIRIN:
|170201-F-SB162-0093
|Resolution:
|4120x2224
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, Hitting the gym: An Airman’s means to resiliency [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Hitting the gym: An Airman’s means to resiliency
