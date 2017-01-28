Hitting the gym: An Airman’s means to resiliency

U.S. Air Force Second Lt. Briana Gent, the distinguished visitor flight officer with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing protocol office, preforms one arm pushups at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 25, 2017. Gent continually builds strength in physical discipline and mental resiliency through setting and achieving fitness goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

