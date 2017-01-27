(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hitting the gym: An Airman's means to resiliency

    Hitting the gym: An Airman’s means to resiliency

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Second Lt. Briana Gent, the distinguished visitor flight officer with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing protocol office, poses for a photo at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 25, 2017. Gent continually builds strength in physical discipline and mental resiliency through setting and achieving fitness goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hitting the gym: An Airman's means to resiliency [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hitting the gym: An Airman’s means to resiliency
    Hitting the gym: An Airman’s means to resiliency
    Hitting the gym: An Airman’s means to resiliency
    Hitting the gym: An Airman’s means to resiliency

    Hitting the gym: An Airman’s means to resiliency

