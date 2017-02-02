Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 08:35 Photo ID: 3143766 VIRIN: 170202-F-NN480-0006 Resolution: 4561x3424 Size: 1.14 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Metals technology shop: you need it, they build it [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.