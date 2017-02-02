(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Metals technology shop: you need it, they build it [Image 3 of 6]

    Metals technology shop: you need it, they build it

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Walker, a fabrication flight metals technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, grinds the edges on a piece of metal at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 2, 2017. Walker was smoothing out a piece that was to be welded onto a spring tensioning tool that was commissioned to the metals technology shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 08:35
    VIRIN: 170202-F-NN480-0004
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Metals technology shop: you need it, they build it [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB

