U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Walker, a fabrication flight metals technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, grinds the edges on a piece of metal at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 2, 2017. Walker was smoothing out a piece that was to be welded onto a spring tensioning tool that was commissioned to the metals technology shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 08:35
|Photo ID:
|3143761
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-NN480-0004
|Resolution:
|5050x3607
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Metals technology shop: you need it, they build it [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT