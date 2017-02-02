U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Kerr, a fabrication flight metals technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, uses a chisel and mallet to punch out a part at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 2, 2017. Kerr was working on a spring-tensioning tool commissioned by the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 08:35
|Photo ID:
|3143759
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-NN480-0003
|Resolution:
|4889x3492
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Metals technology shop: you need it, they build it [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
