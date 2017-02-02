Metals technology shop: you need it, they build it

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Kerr, a fabrication flight metals technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, uses a chisel and mallet to punch out a part at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 2, 2017. Kerr was working on a spring-tensioning tool commissioned by the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

