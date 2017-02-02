U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Kerr, a fabrication flight metals technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, watches as a CNC Mill creates a tool at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 2, 2017. The CNC Mill is an equipment asset used by the metals technology shop that is able to drill and shave metal to create parts and tools. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 08:35 Photo ID: 3143756 VIRIN: 170202-F-NN480-0002 Resolution: 4904x3503 Size: 1.88 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Metals technology shop: you need it, they build it [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.