U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Kerr, a fabrication flight metals technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, removes debris from a part that is being produced at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 2, 2017. Kerr is part of the metals technology shop, which creates various tools and parts from scratch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 08:35 Photo ID: 3143753 VIRIN: 170202-F-NN480-0001 Resolution: 4119x2942 Size: 1.12 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Metals technology shop: you need it, they build it [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.