U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Kerr, a fabrication flight metals technician with the 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron, removes debris from a part that is being produced at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 2, 2017. Kerr is part of the metals technology shop, which creates various tools and parts from scratch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 08:35
|Photo ID:
|3143753
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-NN480-0001
|Resolution:
|4119x2942
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Metals technology shop: you need it, they build it [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
