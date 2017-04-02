Defense Secretary Jim Mattis holds a joint press conference with Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada following a Ministerial meeting between the two countries at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 08:30
|Photo ID:
|3143750
|VIRIN:
|170204-D-SV709-0614
|Resolution:
|2770x1844
|Size:
|291.48 KB
|Location:
|TOKYO, AICHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD holds joint press conference with Japanese MoD [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
