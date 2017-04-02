Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens to a question from a reporter during a joint press conference with Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada following a Ministerial meeting between the two countries at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 08:30 Photo ID: 3143749 VIRIN: 170204-D-SV709-0547 Resolution: 4134x2752 Size: 681.23 KB Location: TOKYO, AICHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD holds joint press conference with Japanese MoD [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.