(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SD holds joint press conference with Japanese MoD [Image 4 of 5]

    SD holds joint press conference with Japanese MoD

    TOKYO, AICHI, JAPAN

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Smith 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during a joint press conference with Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada following a Ministerial meeting between the two countries at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2017. (DOD photo by Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 08:30
    Photo ID: 3143744
    VIRIN: 170204-D-SV709-0516
    Resolution: 4839x3221
    Size: 702.14 KB
    Location: TOKYO, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD holds joint press conference with Japanese MoD [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    SD holds joint press conference with Japanese MoD
    SD holds joint press conference with Japanese MoD
    SD holds joint press conference with Japanese MoD
    SD holds joint press conference with Japanese MoD
    SD holds joint press conference with Japanese MoD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    tokyo
    mattis
    jim
    defense secretary
    secdef
    jim mattis
    james mattis
    inada

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT