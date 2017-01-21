Staff Sgt. Anisa Thomas and Master Sgt. Kelly Willis are all thumbs up as they finished loading a KC-135 for an 932nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron training mission. Leading their people with an early 0545 report time, 932nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical members, both trainees and instructors, prepared to get patients into a secure position before travel aboard a KC-135 aircraft. They also explained in detail how to use the oxygen mask in case of smoke or fire to their "simulated patients" as they waited to take off on a special refueling plane, visiting from the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind. Both the 932nd Airlift Wing and 434th Air Refueling Wing, flew together to get medical training time in the air, and both are units under Air Force Reserve Command. Known as the "Gateway Wing", the 932nd Airlift Wing near Belleville, is located less than 30 minutes from the Saint Louis Arch and reservists live nationwide on both sides of the Mississippi River. The plane took off early on January 21, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 08:18 Photo ID: 3143739 VIRIN: 170121-F-IR989-148 Resolution: 2592x1728 Size: 883.21 KB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 932nd Airlift Wing helps, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.