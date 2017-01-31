A Zeravani soldier provides security during training in military operations on urban terrain at Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)
This work, Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
