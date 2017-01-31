Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers

A Zeravani soldier searches for simulated improvised explosive devices while fellow soldiers provide security during training at Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

