Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers

A Norwegian trainer moves through a building alongside Zeravani soldiers during training in military operations on urban terrain at Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. Norway is one of over 60 coalition partners who are part of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission dedicated to training Iraqi security forces. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

