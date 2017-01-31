Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers

Blocks are used to simulate buildings during military operations on urban terrain training for Zeravani soldiers, led by Norwegian trainers, at Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

