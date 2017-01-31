(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers [Image 6 of 7]

    Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    A group of Zeravani soldiers stand around a fire during a break from training in military operations on urban terrain at Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 31, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve building partner capacity mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 07:38
    Photo ID: 3143728
    VIRIN: 170131-A-QI240-065
    Resolution: 4990x3327
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers
    Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers
    Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers
    Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers
    Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers
    Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers
    Norwegians train Zeravani soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Erbil
    982D COMCAM
    Iraq
    982nd Combat Camera Co.
    ISIL
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Kurdistan Training Coordination Center
    Sgt. Josephine Carlson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT