170204-N-XT039-096 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) Machinitst’s Mate Fireman Stenley Fongsam, right, from Queens, N.Y., monitors steam pressure changes during an engineering drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Afloat Training Group (West) is on board to assess engineering department’s ability to operate the plant safely and respond to casualties in preparation for an upcoming Mobility-Engineering (MOB-E) certification. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 07:18 Photo ID: 3143718 VIRIN: 170204-N-XT039-096 Resolution: 3000x1998 Size: 895.1 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Engineering MOB-E Drills [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.