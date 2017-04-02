USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Engineering MOB-E Drills

170204-N-XT039-059 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2017) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Brian Aubin, from Scituate, R.I., conducts maintenance on a main engine lube oil strainer in the aft main machinery room aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

