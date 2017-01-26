Maj. Gen. Joseph M. Martin, Commanding General, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command-Operation Inherent Resolve and the 1st Infantry Division, visits a Coalition and Iraqi forces' Joint Operations Center at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Jan. 26, 2017. Coalition and partner forces occupied Qayyarah West Airfield to provide a staging base for the ISF as they conduct operations to retake Mosul from ISIL. CJFLCC is part of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 05:23 Photo ID: 3143678 VIRIN: 170126-A-DP764-735 Resolution: 4260x2840 Size: 2.57 MB Location: QAYYARAH WEST, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Martin visits partner hospital, operations cell at Qayyarah West Airfield [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.