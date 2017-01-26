(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maj. Gen. Martin visits partner hospital, operations cell at Qayyarah West Airfield

    Maj. Gen. Martin visits partner hospital, operations cell at Qayyarah West Airfield

    QAYYARAH WEST, IRAQ

    01.26.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Joseph M. Martin, Commanding General, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command-Operation Inherent Resolve and the 1st Infantry Division, visits an Iraqi hospital at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Jan. 26, 2017. Coalition and partner forces occupied Qayyarah West Airfield to provide a staging base for the ISF as they conduct operations to retake Mosul from ISIL. CJFLCC is part of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 05:22
    Photo ID: 3143673
    VIRIN: 170126-A-DP764-676
    Resolution: 4849x3233
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: QAYYARAH WEST, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Martin visits partner hospital, operations cell at Qayyarah West Airfield [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Commanding General
    Iraqi hospital
    Iraq
    1st Infantry Division
    ISIL
    Qayyarah West
    Maj. Gen. Joseph M. Martin
    Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command-Operation Inherent Resolve

