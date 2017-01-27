(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Shadow Launch [Image 2 of 3]

    Shadow Launch

    IRAQ

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct pre-flight cheks of an RQ-7 Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System prior to launch in Iraq, Jan. 26, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and enables their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 05:14
    Photo ID: 3143666
    VIRIN: 170127-A-DP764-001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 956.71 KB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shadow Launch [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    reenlist
    infantryman
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    1st Infantry Division
    73rd Cavalry Regiment
    1st Squadron
    Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command-Operation Inherent Resolve

