Shadow Launch

Paratroopers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct pre-flight cheks of an RQ-7 Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System prior to launch in Iraq, Jan. 26, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and enables their Iraqi security force partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIL. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria.(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

