Maj. Gen. Joseph M. Martin, Commanding General, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command-Operation Inherent Resolve and the 1st Infantry Division, visits an Iraqi hospital at Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, Jan. 26, 2017. Coalition and partner forces occupied Qayyarah West Airfield to provide a staging base for the ISF as they conduct operations to retake Mosul from ISIL. CJFLCC is part of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2017 05:22
|Photo ID:
|3143656
|VIRIN:
|170126-A-DP764-003
|Resolution:
|4371x2914
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|QAYYARAH WEST, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Martin visits partner hospital, operations cell at Qayyarah West Airfield [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
