2/5 tackles Jungle Warfare

Cpl. Giovanni Rodriguez with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, maneuvers under barbed wire while moving through the endurance course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. JWTC exposes Marines to training situations and environments unique to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region which sustain operational readiness and enhance forward deployed capabilities. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed unit, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia- Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corp's photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger/Released)

Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: FONTANA, CA, US