A Marine with Fox Co., Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, plots a point on a map while participating in a land navigation course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. JWTC exposes Marines to training situations and environments unique to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region which sustain operational readiness and enhance forward deployed capabilities. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed unit, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia- Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corp's photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger/Released)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017
Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 2/5 tackles Jungle Warfare [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Breanna Weisenberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.