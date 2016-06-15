An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Island Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a training flight June 16, 2016, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. HSC-25 maintains a 24-hour search and rescue and medical evacuation alert posture, directly supporting the U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Guam and Joint Region Marianas. HSC-25 ensures maritime peace and security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger)
This work, Island Knights Aid in Rescue off Coast of Guam, by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
