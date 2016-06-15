(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Island Knights Aid in Rescue off Coast of Guam

    GUAM

    06.15.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Island Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a training flight June 16, 2016, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. HSC-25 maintains a 24-hour search and rescue and medical evacuation alert posture, directly supporting the U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Guam and Joint Region Marianas. HSC-25 ensures maritime peace and security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 00:35
    Photo ID: 3143573
    VIRIN: 160615-F-LP948-038
    Resolution: 3216x1389
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: GU
    TAGS

    MH-60 Seahawk HSC-25 Navy Helicopter Medical Evacuation

