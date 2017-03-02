170203-N-AX638-136

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 3, 2017) Lt. Darby Harville, security officer, USS Enterprise (CVN 65), stands at parade rest during the Enterprise decommissioning ceremony. Enterprise was decommissioned at Newport News Shipbuilding after 55 years of commissioned service. Enterprise deployed 25 times during its operational career and is the first nuclear powered aircraft carrier decommissioned by the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Preston/Released)

