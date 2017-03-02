(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170203-N-AX638-327 [Image 10 of 10]

    170203-N-AX638-327

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170203-N-AX638-327
    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Feb. 3, 2017) Capt. Todd A. Beltz, commanding officer, USS Enterprise (CVN 65), is relieved from duty by Rear Adm. Bruce H. Lindsey, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, during the Enterprise decommissioning ceremony. Enterprise was decommissioned at Newport News Shipbuilding after 55 years of commissioned service. Enterprise deployed 25 times during its operational career and is the first nuclear powered aircraft carrier decommissioned by the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Preston/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 00:00
    Photo ID: 3143544
    VIRIN: 170203-N-AX638-327
    Resolution: 4186x2791
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170203-N-AX638-327 [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170203-N-AX638-286
    170203-N-AX638-335
    170203-N-AX638-117
    170203-N-AX638-308
    170203-N-AX638-325
    170203-N-AX638-157
    170203-N-AX638-263
    170203-N-AX638-136
    170203-N-AX638-360
    170203-N-AX638-327

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cvn 65
    npase"
    decommissioning
    preston
    "enterprise
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT