    JBER moose

    JBER moose

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    A moose rests in more than a foot of snow, as the early morning sun shines on a C-130 Hercules at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 24, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 20:00
    Photo ID: 3143456
    VIRIN: 170124-F-SK378-0001
    Resolution: 3390x2260
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER moose, by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alaska
    Wildlife
    C-130 Hercules
    JBER

