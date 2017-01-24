A moose rests in more than a foot of snow, as the early morning sun shines on a C-130 Hercules at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 24, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)
|01.24.2017
|02.03.2017 20:00
|3143456
|170124-F-SK378-0001
|3390x2260
|3.96 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, JBER moose, by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
