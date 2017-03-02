Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller stands at ease while filming a video at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. Marines with Headquarters Marine Corps Communications Operations Branch filmed Neller speaking about his Message to the Force scheduled to be released Feb. 7, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 18:50
|Photo ID:
|3143391
|VIRIN:
|170203-M-EL431-0055
|Resolution:
|3600x1953
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Behind the Scenes [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT