U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dana Beesley, combat correspondent with the Office of U.S. Marine Corps Communication, left, takes a Snapchat video of Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. Neller gave brief motivational remarks to all Marines who follow the U.S. Marine Corps’ Snapchat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 18:50
|Photo ID:
|3143388
|VIRIN:
|170203-M-EL431-0110
|Resolution:
|5188x3459
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Behind the Scenes [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT