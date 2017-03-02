Behind the Scenes

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dana Beesley, combat correspondent with the Office of U.S. Marine Corps Communication, left, shows a Snapchat video to Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. Neller gave brief motivational remarks to all Marines who follow the U.S. Marine Corps’ Snapchat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

Date Taken: 02.03.2017
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US