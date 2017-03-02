(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Stephen E. McDonald Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 12]

    Staff Sgt. Stephen E. McDonald Promotion Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Stephen E. McDonald, defense cyber network noncommissioned officer in charge, is pinned to the rank of Staff Sgt. at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. McDonald was promoted after eight years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 18:37
    Photo ID: 3143368
    VIRIN: 170203-M-EL431-0174
    Resolution: 4679x2879
    Size: 821.95 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Stephen E. McDonald Promotion Ceremony [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

