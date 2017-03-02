Staff Sgt. Stephen E. McDonald Promotion Ceremony

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, right, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Stephen E. McDonald, defense cyber network noncommissioned officer in charge, after his promotion ceremony at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. McDonald was promoted to Staff Sgt. after eight years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

Date Taken: 02.03.2017 by Cpl Samantha Braun