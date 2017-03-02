Staff Sgt. Stephen E. McDonald Promotion Ceremony

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, right, stands at the position of attention during the reading of a promotion warrant for Staff Sgt. Stephen E. McDonald, defense cyber network noncommissioned officer in charge, at the Marine Corps War Memorial, Arlington, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. McDonald was promoted to Staff Sgt. after eight years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

