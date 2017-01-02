149th AMXS maintains F-16 Fighting Falcon

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing taxis down a runway at Kelly Air Field, Texas, Feb. 1, 2017. The 149th AMXS's primary federal mission is to ensure their aircraft are mission ready at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keith James)

