    MWCS-28 MAI Course [Image 2 of 8]

    MWCS-28 MAI Course

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jered Stone 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Bryan Telladoaponte, center, a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron (MWCS) 28, prepares Marines for a pugil stick bout during a Martial Arts Instructor course at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The course is a three-week long program that certifies Marines as Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 17:05
    Photo ID: 3143238
    VIRIN: 170203-M-WP334-0151
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWCS-28 MAI Course [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Jered Stone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

